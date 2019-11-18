Monday, November 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

IN PICTURES: Plenty of dogs and their owners turn out for Baxter Park’s Winter Doggyfest

by Reporter
November 18, 2019, 9:23 am Updated: November 18, 2019, 9:24 am
© DC ThomsonDogs and their owners enjoyed the event.
Dogs and their owners enjoyed the event.
Send us a story

Canine lovers were in for a treat yesterday at Baxter Park in Dundee as the Winter Doggyfest took place.

Both pavilions and surrounding areas were awash with four-legged friends as well as activities such as yoga, competitions and dog massages.

A number of stalls were at the Stobswell park, including Guide Dogs Scotland, Capability Scotland and Pawsitive Dog Dundee.

© DC ThomsonEmma Millar and Mikey.
© DC ThomsonDogs and their owners enjoying the event.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonCollie Blue demonstrates the Hoopers on the Wildside course.
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonWesley and his owner, Kelly Deuchars.
© DC ThomsonCocker Spaniel, Scallie demonstrates the Hoopers on the Wildside course.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonChewin The Yarn stall. From left: Billy Stirling, Chewie and Nikki Stirling.
© DC ThomsonMarvin enjoyed the ball pit.
© DC ThomsonThe Makaton Choir provided entertainment.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson

Music was courtesy of the Tayside Makaton Choir.

Dog owners were able to chew on treats from Mezzaluna Italian Street Kitchen, Fox’s Den, Fallone’s Pizza and more.

One of the attendees on the day, David Wilson, said: “It was a great event for the whole community and brilliant to see so many dogs in attendance – as well as their owners.

“I love Baxter Park and the fact I could bring my dog along today to meet some others was brilliant.”

Breaking