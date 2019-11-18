IN PICTURES: Plenty of dogs and their owners turn out for Baxter Park’s Winter Doggyfest

Canine lovers were in for a treat yesterday at Baxter Park in Dundee as the Winter Doggyfest took place.

Both pavilions and surrounding areas were awash with four-legged friends as well as activities such as yoga, competitions and dog massages.

A number of stalls were at the Stobswell park, including Guide Dogs Scotland, Capability Scotland and Pawsitive Dog Dundee.

Music was courtesy of the Tayside Makaton Choir.

Dog owners were able to chew on treats from Mezzaluna Italian Street Kitchen, Fox’s Den, Fallone’s Pizza and more.

One of the attendees on the day, David Wilson, said: “It was a great event for the whole community and brilliant to see so many dogs in attendance – as well as their owners.

“I love Baxter Park and the fact I could bring my dog along today to meet some others was brilliant.”