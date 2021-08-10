News In Pictures: News Today By Louis Delbarre August 10, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 4:58 pm Riot police fire rubber bullets at anti-government protesters during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo) In Pictures: News Today Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Students celebrate at Brampton Manor Academy in London, as they receive theirN A level results. Rick Findler/PA Wire A health official checks the temperature of a Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021. Bangladesh’s government and aid agencies started vaccinating Rohingya refugees Tuesday as a virus surge raises health risks in the sprawling, cramped camps where more than 1 million people who fled Myanmar are sheltering. (AP Photo) An Afghan boy receives medical care at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) physical rehabilitation center after being injured in fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The ICRC said Tuesday that its staff has treated more than 4,000 Afghans this month in their 15 facilities across the country, including in Helmand and Kandahar, where Afghan and U.S. airstrikes are trying to rein in the Taliban onslaught. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) Lady Hayes ridden by jockey Jack Mitchell (front) wins The British Stallion Studs EBF Quidhampton Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury Racecourse, Wiltshire. Issue date: Tuesday August 10, 2021. Lady Hayes could be the solution to what appears a competitive British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies Stakes at Salisbury. Alan Crowhust/PA Wire. The overwhelming majority of disabled football fans are keen to return to venues straight away, but more than two in five said they would not do so without face coverings being mandatory. Mike Egerton/PA Wire A firefighter from Slovakia tries to extinguish a fire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece. A massive wildfire burning for days on the northern tip of Greece’s second largest island continued to devour forests Tuesday, its thick smoke hanging in the streets of a nearby town as hundreds of firefighters battled to save what they could. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Two engineers make adjustments to floodlights during a nets session at Lord’s, London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. Members of the Hualim Lem family eat breakfast after working into the night killing a bull to sell the meat to neighbors, in the makeshift settlement Nuevo Queja, Guatemala. The family are among the survivors of a mudslide triggered by Hurricane Eta that buried their Guatemalan town and now live in the temporary settlement founded close to their buried homes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe