In Pictures: News Today

Handout photo dated 29/08/2021 provided by ParalympicsGB/imagecomms of ParalympicsGB Wheelchair Rugby Team Mix, Chris Ryan aged 30, from Welwyn, competing in the final, Great Britain vs USA, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games during day five of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 29, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Rugby. Photo credit should read: Photo credit should read: imagecomms/ParalympicsGB/PA Wire. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow exits a plane after being evacuated from Kabul upon its arrival at RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire. The final UK troops and diplomatic staff were airlifted from Kabul on Saturday, drawing to a close Britain's 20-year engagement in Afghanistan and a two-week operation to rescue UK nationals and Afghan allies. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Trotters compete for first place in the Duhner Wattrennen race, in Cuxhaven, Germany.(Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

A view of the newly discovered Island, off the coast of Greenland. A team of Arctic researchers from Denmark has discovered accidentally during an expedition what they believe is the worlds northernmost island, located off the coast of Greenland. The yet-to-be-named island is 780 meters north of Oodaaq, an island off Cape Morris Jesup, the northernmost point of Greenland and one of the most northerly points of land on Earth. (Morten Rasch via AP)

This long exposure photo shows the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, seen from Merritt Island, Fla. The SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

Pope Francis recites the Angelus prayer from his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's square, at the Vatican. Pope Francis has expressed "great worry" for the situation in Afghanistan, in particular for the suffering of those who "lost their lives in suicide attacks against those seeking safety and protection." (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A spectator photographs the flood waters at the Port Gulfport Marina as they watch the arrival of Hurricane Ida, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Demonstrators during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion near the Science Museum, in central London. Extinction Rebellion protests are aiming to occupy parts of central London for two weeks, with its main aim this year being to demand the Government halts all new investment in fossil fuels. James Manning/PA Wire

A woman wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus fans herself as she rides alone on a city sightseeing tour bus in Shanghai, China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)