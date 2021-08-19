News / UK and world In Pictures: News Today By Katherine Ferries August 19, 2021, 5:34 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 5:34 pm Mandatory Credit: Photo by Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (12338719u) A protester is seen holding up a three-finger salute while setting the effigies of cabinet ministers on fire during a protest to demanding Thailand's Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet steps down at Democracy Monument on August 19, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. Protest over the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand - 19 Aug 2021 Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Eviction ban extension protest, New York, USA. Demonstrators attend a rally calling for an extension of the state’s eviction ban until 2022 and the cancellation of rent at Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn, New York. Photo Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Aditi Jehangir as Dorothy and Ewan Shand as Scarecrow alongside Brian McDavid as a Stormtrooper representing Wizard of Oz and Star Wars two of the popular films lined-up for this year’s Film Fest in the City as they walk between deck chairs at an outdoor viewing area in St Andrew Square, as part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival. Photo Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Afghan refugee families arrive at the Torrejón de Ardoz military base in Madrid. The first 53 people evacuated from Afghanistan managed by the Spanish government arrived in Madrid. The flight that left Kabul, made a stopover in Dubai and later landed at the Spanish military base in Torrejón de Ardoz, carrying five Spaniards and 48 Afghan refugees, including 10 minors. All the people were cared for by Red Cross personnel, passed a health protocol with a PCR test and later requested asylum. Photo Credit: Diego Radames/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Pigeons fly over the sky during a grand gathering to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2021.More than 20,000 people from various ethnic groups attended the event held in Lhasa.China Lhasa Tibet’s Peaceful Liberation 70th Anniversary Celebration. Photo Credit: Xinhua/Shutterstock. Tree Giants at Lexicon Bracknell town centre. General views at the unveiling of three interactive ‘Tree Giants at the Lexicon Shopping Centre, Bracknell, Berkshire, which have been commissioned by Bracknell Forest Council to launch its Forest Guardianship campaign, highlighting the preservation and conservation of the surrounding Bracknell Forest. The 10-day Bracknell Forest Giants experience will open on Friday August 20 and will use story-telling, theatre and educational screenings to highlight the importance of protecting forestry. Photo credit: David Parry/PA Wire Pepper harvest in south China, Loudi, Hunan. Farmers air and dry red peppers at a yard in Loudi city, south China’s Hunan province, Photo Credit: Shutterstock An Iranian young girl looks on as she stands next to her mother while attending a re-enactment of the 7th century battle of Kerbala during the “Taziyeh” religious theatre performance to commemorate Ashura in Shahr-e-Rey neighborhood in the south of Tehran. Photo Credit: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Firefighters battle against a wildfire near Le Luc, southern France. A fire that has ravaged forests near the French Riviera for four days is slowing down as winds and hot weather subside, but more than 1,100 firefighters were still struggling to get it under control. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Daniel Cole Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe