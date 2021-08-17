News / UK and world In Pictures: News Today By Katherine Ferries August 17, 2021, 5:36 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 7:51 pm French Special Forces Soldiers stand guard near a military plane at airport in Kabul as they arrive to evacuate French and Afghan nationals after the Taliban's stunning military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo credit: Shutterstock In Pictures: News Today Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. This picture shows Mount Merapi, Indonesias most active volcano, spewing hot clouds and smoke from the village of Tunggularum in Sleman near the city of Yogyakarta. Photo Credit: INA Photo Agency/Shutterstock Workers of Dalian Junhua Aquatic Co., Ltd. put oyster fry into the marine pasture in the rain in Guanglu Island Town, Changhai County, in Dalian City, Northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Barcelona pays tribute to the victims on the fourth anniversary of the jihadist attack on La Rambla where on August 17, 2017, a van carried out the massive outrage, which caused the death of 15 people. The families of the victims have been the protagonists of the ceremony, depositing white carnations and bouquets of flowers in three cylinders. This was followed by the authorities, Mayor of Barcelona, President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, President of the Congress of Deputies, Minister of Transport President of the Parliament of Catalonia. Photo Credit: Thiago Prudencio Endurance 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021, 4th round of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC, Le Mans, France – 07 Conway Mike (gbr), Kobayashi Kamui (jpn), Lopez Jose Maria (arg), Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota GR010 – Hybrid 08 Buemi Sebastien (swi), Nakajima Kazuki (jpn), Hartley Brendon (nzl), Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota GR010 – Hybrid. Photo Credit: DPPI/Joao Filipe/LiveMedia/Shutterstock A forest fire spreading in the area of Var in southern France. Photo Credit: PHILIPPE MAGONI/SIPA/Shutterstock Matt Wright and Tim Vincent-Smith, directors with Pianodrome in Edinburgh view one of their up-cycled sculptures made from abandoned and old pianos. This is the first time the six-metre-tall tripod sculpture made to look like giant elephant tusks, commissioned by Leeds Piano Festival has been shown to the media. Photo Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Participants wearing personal protective equipment (Hazmat) pose for a photo during the Indonesian Independence day celebration at Cikijing Riverbank.<br />The SAR (Special Administrative Region) Unit City of Bandung together with Scouts of the Rancaekek Sub-district and Passer Community (Rancaekek River and Ecosystem Troops) unfurled a 76-meter-long red and white cloth as colors of the Indonesian flag in Cikijing River to celebrate the 76th Anniversary of the Indonesian Independence. Photo Credit: Algi Febri Sugita 150 yoga and book fans descended on London’s Potters Field for a morning yoga class hosted by MoreYoga to launch Marian Keyes’ eagerly awaited new novel, ‘Again, Rachel’. The global bestselling author has announced that it will be the follow up to the hugely popular ‘Rachel’s Holiday’ almost 25 years later and will be published by Penguin Michael Joseph on 17th February 2022. Photo Credit: PinPep/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe