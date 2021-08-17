In Pictures: News Today

JUDY MURRAY: It might have been cool to be kind during lockdown but small acts make big waves The most priceless thing in the world doesn’t sparkle or gleam. It can’t be transported in a security van or kept in guarded vault.

Families in flats with unsafe cladding ask why testing in Scotland is only just starting more than four years after Grenfell More than four years after the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower, thousands of Scots families continue to live in flats with potentially deadly cladding.

UN scientists behind Code Red report sound alarm over proposed Cambo oil field off Shetland Scientists behind the United Nations’ watershed report on climate change have questioned plans for a huge and contentious oil field off Shetland.