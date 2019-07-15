IN PICTURES: Monifieth Medieval Fair

The sun shone on Monifieth as the town’s medieval fair took pride of place on the Waterfront.

Organisers of the event promised the biggest yet and it proved to be with plenty of great entertainment on show for all the family.

As well as a Highland dancing competition, there was also a food market, battle re-enactments, a birds of prey display, beer tent, stalls, music, street entertainers, a funfair and much more entertaining the masses.

In the build-up to the event, those behind the special day started a crowdfunding page in a bid to help with costs.

The fair runs every year and brings the entire community – as well as those from further afield – together for a brilliant day of fun.

Although admission on the day is free, the cost of staging the event is close to £3,000.

The sun-kissed hills at Monifieth were a big improvement on last year’s event, where the poor weather almost ruined the day.

But committee member Derek Uchman; who helps to organise the action, said it was an enjoyable afternoon for all who went along.

He added: “I think everyone who came along enjoyed it and that’s the main thing.”