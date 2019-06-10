IN PICTURES: Lochee Park open day fun for all

Children and adults of all ages enjoyed a fun day celebrating the best of one of the city’s largest parks.

Lochee Park open day took place on Saturday afternoon, attracting hundreds to the popular and well-loved green space.

The Dundee Instrumental Band kicked things off with renditions of well known songs, while local groups, community gardeners and the Dryburgh and Celtic football clubs held open taster sessions.

Highlight of the day was the official opening of the park’s Fruit Bowls garden.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “The open day would not have been complete without the official opening of the new Fruit Bowls community garden, which is looking really fantastic.

“Well done to all involved in the official opening – the fruit bowls community garden is well worth a visit.”