Monday, June 10th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

IN PICTURES: Lochee Park open day fun for all

by Pete Watt
June 10, 2019, 4:56 pm
© DC ThomsonElla, 3, & Freya Duffy, 9, on the climbing frame.
© DC ThomsonViktoria Vilkosz, 7, on the swing in the new park.
© DC ThomsonTen-year-old Erwin Wood was the young gardener who officially opened the Lochee Community Garden.
Some of the boys from Dryburgh football team 2013 with their medals.
Lynsey Penny, 33, tries out an electric trike.
© DC ThomsonRalfs Strods, 2, on the chute.
© DC ThomsonLIstening to the Dundee Instrumental Band playing Vera Lynn.
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonOne-year-old Stiles Higgins has fun with water.
© DC ThomsonGrace Burns, 5, & Sharilee Higgins, 5, enjoy messy play.

Children and adults of all ages enjoyed a fun day celebrating the best of one of the city’s largest parks.

Lochee Park open day took place on Saturday afternoon, attracting hundreds to the popular and well-loved green space.

The Dundee Instrumental Band kicked things off with renditions of well known songs, while local groups, community gardeners and the Dryburgh and Celtic football clubs held open taster sessions.

Highlight of the day was the official opening of the park’s Fruit Bowls garden.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “The open day would not have been complete without the official opening of the new Fruit Bowls community garden, which is looking really fantastic.

“Well done to all involved in the official opening – the fruit bowls community garden is well worth a visit.”

Breaking