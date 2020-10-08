In pictures: Kids kept active at five-day holiday camp in Kirkton

A group of youngsters from Dundee have been kept active and well fed during the first week of their school holidays, thanks to a five-day camp at Kirkton Community Centre.

Dundee West’s GoFitba camp has given local kids, who would normally get a free meal at school, the chance to enjoy some physical activity while also ensuring that they get a healthy lunch.

The programme, which began on Monday and ends today, has been a “fantastic” success according to the club’s development officer Tam McCabe.

Tam said: “Thirty kids aged between 10 and 14 have had a great time exploring new ways to keep fit, healthy and active during the October holidays.

“The kids have been learning about eating healthier foods such as fruit and veg and taking part in football activities.

“It has been a fantastic community programme for young people to be part of and something the club is very much looking into for next year.”

The programme was run in partnership with Kirkton Kids, the Scottish FA, Cashback Kids and the Scottish Football Partnership.