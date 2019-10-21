IN PICTURES: Hundreds of people support first-ever Hope Festival aimed at challenging addiction stigma

Around 500 people came out to support a new festival aimed at challenging the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction at the weekend.

Organised by Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, the Hope Festival took place on Saturday at the Steeple Church in the city centre.

The event offered people the opportunity to receive training on how to use the anti-overdose drug, naloxone, as well as taking part in face painting, live music and film screenings.

Recovering addict Cheryl Ferguson spoke at the event and said she hoped the festival would lead to increased support for those struggling with addiction.

She said: “That’s why it’s in a church in the middle of city, to encourage anybody to walk in and maybe get a better understanding that people who use drugs aren’t bad people.”