IN PICTURES: Hundreds flock to Dundee’s Oktoberfest for fun-filled weekend

Festival fans flocked to this year’s Oktoberfest extravaganza in their hundreds.

The popular city centre event attracted another bumper crowd to savour the fun-filled occasion.

Dundee Rotary president Mary Crighton launched the fundraising festival by pouring the first official pint.

And among the revellers were two Tele readers who scooped tickets in our competition to promote the event.

They were: Hazel Downie, of Helmsdale Avenue, and Lewis Dougan, of Speed Street, both Dundee.

The festival promoted beer, wine, music and food at the city’s Slessor Gardens before drawing to a close on Saturday with smash hit 1980s band Heaven 17 brought down the curtain with an array of their best hits.