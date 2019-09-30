Monday, September 30th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

IN PICTURES: Hundreds flock to Dundee’s Oktoberfest for fun-filled weekend

by Stephen Walsh
September 30, 2019, 10:54 am Updated: September 30, 2019, 10:56 am
© DC ThomsonPresident of the Rotary Club of Dundee, Mary Crighton getting into the 'spirit' by pulling a pint.
© DC ThomsonAllen Smith, Grant Milne, Scott Murray and Ross Greenhill, at the Rotary Club of Dundee's Oktoberfest.
© DC ThomsonThese guys travelled from Cupar.
© DC ThomsonFrom left: Jen Shearer, Craig Shearer, Leah Barney-Hill, Ally Hill, Jane Galloway and Pete Thomas.
© DC ThomsonFrom left: Sinead Savage, Chris Breen, Ross Hanlon, Andy Sinclair, Sam Allan and Liam Downie.
© DC ThomsonFrom left: Daniel O'Dell, Ian Lorimer, Jamie Ross and James Easton.
© DC ThomsonA view of the bar.
© DC ThomsonThe band Rock Bottom performing on stage.
© DC ThomsonPresident Mary Crighton.
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonOktoberfest is now in full swing with crowds enjoying drinks and live music.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
The Courier, CR0014754, News, Scott Milne story, Oktoberfest is now in full swing with crowds enjoying drinks, live music etc down at Slessor Gardens. Picture shows; the crowds enjoying listening and dancing to the band 'Captain Jack'. Saturday 28th September, 2019. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Festival fans flocked to this year’s Oktoberfest extravaganza in their hundreds.

The popular city centre event attracted another bumper crowd to savour the fun-filled occasion.

Dundee Rotary president Mary Crighton launched the fundraising festival by pouring the first official pint.

© DC Thomson
The band Rock Bottom performing on stage.

And among the revellers were two Tele readers who scooped tickets in our competition to promote the event.

They were: Hazel Downie, of Helmsdale Avenue, and Lewis Dougan, of Speed Street, both Dundee.

The festival promoted beer, wine, music and food at the city’s Slessor Gardens before drawing to a close on Saturday with smash hit 1980s band Heaven 17 brought down the curtain with an array of their best hits.

Breaking