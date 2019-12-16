IN PICTURES: Ho-ho-whole lotta fun to be had in the Ferry for Santa Sunday

Broughty Ferry families lapped up all the festive fun of Santa Sunday.

They braved bitterly cold conditions to visit a variety of stalls in the town, which offered a host of Christmas items and snacks.

Cartoon characters in fancy dress, including Frozen 2 favourites Elsa and Olaf, were on hand to meet and greet the children throughout the day.

And also making an appearance was film character the Grinch who tried, but failed to put a dampener on the occasion.

A funfair with bumper cars and rides also proved a winner.

And topping off the day was Santa’s Grotto where children lined up to ask for their special presents list to be delivered on the big day.