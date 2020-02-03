IN PICTURES: Heroic effort from young parkrunners in Dundee

Dozens of young runners shrugged off the frosty conditions to help Strathmartine Junior Parkrun celebrate its third anniversary.

A total of 30 youngsters, many wearing fancy dress, ran the 2k course around St Leonard’s Place in Downfield on Sunday.

A Parkrun spokeswoman said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported Strathmartine junior Parkrun over the last three years by attending, volunteering or helping spread the word.

“Over the last three years we have held 152 events and met 750 unique junior parkrunners who have racked up nearly 9,000km. That’s the equivalent of Dundee to Tokyo.”

Strathmartine Junior Parkrun is held every Sunday at St Leonard’s Place for four to 14-year-olds. For more information visit parkrun.org.uk/strathmartine-juniors.