In pictures: Fundraisers take part in Camperdown Park’s Resolution Run to raise cash for Stroke Association

Dozens of people put on their running gear for a charity run over the weekend.

Fundraisers gathered in Camperdown Park yesterday to take part in the Resolution Run to raise cash for the Stroke Association.

Those taking part could choose whether to take on a 5k or 10k run.

More than £7,000 has been raised so far. Kirsty Scott, fundraising manager at the Stroke Association in Scotland said: “Stroke recovery is a marathon not a sprint. And each recovery is as individual as each survivor. Life after stroke is different for us all, but there is one way we can stand together.

“The Resolution Run is the perfect opportunity to mark a milestone in your own stroke recovery, show your support for a friend or family member affected by stroke, or in memory of a loved one. It’s more than a run, it’s a resolution to help rebuild lives after stroke.”

The Stroke Association provides specialist support to stoke survivors as well as funding campaigns and research.