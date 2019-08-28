IN PICTURES: Fun for all as Lochee holds yearly gala day

Crowds of people turned out to enjoy a fun day at this year’s Lochee Gala Day.

Organisers estimate thousands of people visited the local area over the course of the event.

Heather Henry, chairwoman of Love Lochee, said it had been an “amazing day” for those who had attended.

She said: “Thankfully the weather was fantastic, the High Street was hoaching with people and the local businesses had a good knock-on effect from the event.”

A range of activities were on offer, with youngsters meeting the cast of Paw Patrol, while some got to don police uniforms and sit in squad vehicles.

Heather added: “The library believes it had about 1,200 people visiting over the course of the day.

“I think we are amazed at the momentum the event has gathered in just its second year.”