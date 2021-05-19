A celebration with a difference was staged for Forthill Primary School leavers at Dundee Science Centre.

Almost 100 pupils from Class of 2021 at the Broughty Ferry school marked their final weeks as P7s before they embark on secondary school.

Three classes of pupils took over the city’s science centre for a party, with everything from sumo wrestling to inflatable bands.

The treat came towards the end of what has been a disruptive year in education, due to the pandemic resulting in periods of remote learning and restrictions in school to prevent spread of the virus.

Dundee Science Centre has offered to host such events for schools in the absence of more traditional school leaver celebrations due to Covid-19.

It has launched a dedicated programme designed for school visits, ahead of its reopening to the public on June 26.

A nice end to a tough year

Last year’s P7 cohorts missed out on end-of-year celebrations entirely as schools were still closed, following the start of lockdown last March.

As well as being some of the first visitors to try out the centre’s brand new CONNECT exhibitions, pupils sampled a range of activities.

Carlene Cura, development and fundraising advisor at the centre, said: “It’s been an extremely tough and unusual year for school pupils and with those transitioning to secondary missing out on their usual parties we thought we would organise a celebration with a difference.

“Not only do pupils get the chance to preview our brand new exhibitions but they can also try their hand at 3D pen jewellery and volcano making, play with robots and even don a sumo suit and expend some energy with inflatable axe-throwing or basketball.”