Friday, June 18th 2021 Show Links
News

In Pictures: Euro 2020 Scotland Vs England – Scotland fans react

By wailingchung
June 18, 2021, 11:00 pm Updated: June 18, 2021, 11:05 pm
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Fans watching the Scotland Vs England clash in Dundee.

Scotland fans celebrate after watching the Euro 2020 clash with England at the Kilted Kangaroo, Dundee. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Fans watch the game at the Kilted Kangaroo, Dundee. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Fans getting into the spirit. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Another close call. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
A fan holds his breath. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Not sure I can watch. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Let’s get this party started. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Watching in anticipation. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Fans on tenterhooks. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Singing and dancing at The Kilted Kangaroo. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Fans gripped by play. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media
C’mon Scotland. Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media
Applause for the team. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Fans enjoying the big game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media