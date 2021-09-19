Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021
News

IN PICTURES: Etape Caledonia returns to Perthshire

By Louise Gowans
September 19, 2021, 4:32 pm
More than 5000 cyclists took on the Etape Caledonia as it returned to Pitlochry today.

Kicking off at 7am, the first wave of finishers began to cross the finishing line and collect their medals from 9.30am onwards.

Check out some pictures from the event below.

Participants smile as they arrive back at the cycling village. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Mark Walker (47) from Newburgh Aberdeenshire, was first over the line in the 85 mile category. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Damien Bird from Stonehaven who suffered a cardiac arrest last year poses with his medal after completing the 40 mile route. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Rows of bikes. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
A kiss at the end for Joanne Crosbie and partner Gordon MacKenzie from Invergordon. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Some of the medals handed out. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Selfie Sunday! Participants pose for photos after completing the route. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Jo & Rik Millin ,from Guildford, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by cycling at the event where they got married on the starting line in 2011. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Tommy Donald crosses the finish line in the 40 mile category. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Damien Bird and his brother Sam. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Participants enjoy a well earned refreshment after completing the event. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media