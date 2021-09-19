News IN PICTURES: Etape Caledonia returns to Perthshire By Louise Gowans September 19, 2021, 4:32 pm Jo & Rik Millin ,from Guildford,who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by cycling at the event where they got married on the starting line in 2011. More than 5000 cyclists took on the Etape Caledonia as it returned to Pitlochry today. Kicking off at 7am, the first wave of finishers began to cross the finishing line and collect their medals from 9.30am onwards. Check out some pictures from the event below. Participants smile as they arrive back at the cycling village. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Mark Walker (47) from Newburgh Aberdeenshire, was first over the line in the 85 mile category. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Damien Bird from Stonehaven who suffered a cardiac arrest last year poses with his medal after completing the 40 mile route. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Rows of bikes. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media A kiss at the end for Joanne Crosbie and partner Gordon MacKenzie from Invergordon. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Some of the medals handed out. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Selfie Sunday! Participants pose for photos after completing the route. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Jo & Rik Millin ,from Guildford, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by cycling at the event where they got married on the starting line in 2011. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Tommy Donald crosses the finish line in the 40 mile category. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Damien Bird and his brother Sam. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Participants enjoy a well earned refreshment after completing the event. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe