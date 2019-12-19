IN PICTURES: Dundee’s Camperdown Park animals

Creatures great and small at a Dundee wildlife park discovered they were all on Santa’s good list.

Old Saint Nick visited the Camperdown Wildlife Centre in the run-up to a special festive event this weekend and delivered some special Christmas gifts to the zoo’s animals.

Meet Santa and the Animals takes place this weekend and is expected to be the perfect preview to the day itself.

Everyone can see Santa in his Grotto this Saturday and Sunday where he and his elf will welcome little ones with a surprise gift.

Visitors can also see all the animals, including gibbons, lion-tailed macaques, ocelots, otters and young meerkats getting ready for Christmas, before relaxing in the cafe.

No booking necessary, pay on arrival.