IN PICTURES: Dundee United’s victory over champions Rangers as seen through the lens

Dundee United turned in a huge performance to see off champions Rangers at Tannadice this afternoon and pick up their first Premiership points of the season.

A second-half Jamie Robson strike earned the Terrors a 1-0 win in front of 4,500 home fans, ending the Gers’ 40-game unbeaten league run at the same time.

It was a magnificent display from Tam Courts’ men to register their first victory over the Light Blues of any kind since 2014.

As the sun shone down on the Tannadice turf, the Tangerines’ players glistened on it.

We compiled the best Dundee United images from a superb day as Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow giants headed home empty handed.

In pictures: United down Rangers

