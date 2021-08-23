Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

IN PICTURES: Dundee United fans savour sinking of St Johnstone on packed-out Perth away day

By Sean Hamilton
August 23, 2021, 10:50 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 11:46 am
Dundee United fans travelled to McDiarmid Park in their thousands for their side's win over St Johnstone.
Dundee United fans packed out the away sections at McDiarmid Park as their side sunk St Johnstone.

Travelling in big numbers for the first time since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, the tangerine army roared their heroes onto a deserved win over last season’s domestic cup double winners.

Peter Pawlett’s second half strike was enough to see off the Saints.

And we have gathered the best pictures of Dundee United players, fans and staff from a day to remember in Perth.

Check out our gallery below.

