IN PICTURES: Dundee United fans savour sinking of St Johnstone on packed-out Perth away day

Dundee United fans packed out the away sections at McDiarmid Park as their side sunk St Johnstone.

Travelling in big numbers for the first time since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, the tangerine army roared their heroes onto a deserved win over last season’s domestic cup double winners.

Peter Pawlett’s second half strike was enough to see off the Saints.

And we have gathered the best pictures of Dundee United players, fans and staff from a day to remember in Perth.

