IN PICTURES: Dundee Running Adventure Marathon 2019 (DRAM)

Hundreds of keen runners took to the streets in Dundee’s half and full marathons.

The DRAM event yesterday was another huge success for the organisers and runners were blessed with the weather, as it stayed sunny and dry.

The route – a mixture of path, trail and pavement – travelled north out of Camperdown and then clockwise towards Downfield, heading east towards Trottick, Caird Park and on to Douglas.

Half-marathon runners finished at Barnhill Rock Garden in Broughty Ferry, while those completing the full course headed into the city centre.

For the first time, runners passed through the arch of the V&A Museum before turning back at the Tay Bridge towards the Barnhill finish line.