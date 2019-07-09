Tuesday, July 9th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

IN PICTURES: Dundee fans turn out to meet heroes at Dens Park

by Reporter
July 9, 2019, 11:15 am
© DC ThomsonPlayers meet the fans for autographs and pictures after training.
© DC ThomsonPlayers meet the fans for autographs and pictures after training.
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonJames McPake meet the fans for autographs.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonFrom left, Myka Rigden, 3, Keir Geekie, 10, and Callen Henderson, 6, all from Beechwood, Dundee.
© DC ThomsonPlayers and mascot 'Deewok' meet the fans for autographs and pictures.
© DC ThomsonFrom left, Charlie Melvin, 6, and brother Robbie Melvin, 9, both from Birkhill. Rory Massie, 9, and wee brother Harris Massie, 2, both from Fintry. Far right, Leon Stuart, 9, from St Marys.
© DC ThomsonRory and Harris Massie.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonJames McPake.
© DC ThomsonFrom left: Nirvana Doig, 1, Alexander, 8, and sister Lily Kirk, 18 months, alongside Kian Scott, back, aged 7, and Gracie Robertson, 8.
© DC ThomsonLynette Bryceland with children Lois, 3, and Patrick, 18 months, from St Marys.
© DC ThomsonMaisie Shirkey, 5, from Kirkton, Dundee.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonAmelia Doland, 4, and her aunt, Sophie Doland, from Dens.
© DC ThomsonMatthew Barron, 5, from Perth.
© DC Thomson

Hundreds of Dundee fans turned out at Dens Park to meet some of their footballing heroes.

James McPake’s men spent time with supporters at the club’s open day.

On hand to sign autographs, take pictures and have a chat were some of the club’s new signings including Declan McDaid, Jordan McGhee and Jamie Ness.

Striker Craig Curran even wowed the crowds with some neat skills as his teammates nearby egged him on. The Dark Blues get their season under way on Saturday when they travel to play Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

See Monday’s Tele for full coverage of the game.

Breaking