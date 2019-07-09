IN PICTURES: Dundee fans turn out to meet heroes at Dens Park

Hundreds of Dundee fans turned out at Dens Park to meet some of their footballing heroes.

James McPake’s men spent time with supporters at the club’s open day.

On hand to sign autographs, take pictures and have a chat were some of the club’s new signings including Declan McDaid, Jordan McGhee and Jamie Ness.

Striker Craig Curran even wowed the crowds with some neat skills as his teammates nearby egged him on. The Dark Blues get their season under way on Saturday when they travel to play Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

See Monday’s Tele for full coverage of the game.