Tuesday, July 7th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

IN PICTURES: Check out some of those who took part in the Virtual Dundee Kiltwalk

by Sarah Williamson
July 7, 2020, 8:33 am
© SuppliedCatherine Letford age 8 from Dundee. Start of an 11-mile walk from Tayport to Monifieth.
Catherine Letford age 8 from Dundee. Start of an 11-mile walk from Tayport to Monifieth.

As this year’s official Kiltwalk was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, hundreds of people decided to take on the challenge of walking their own “virtual” fundraiser.

Here a small selection of the many pictures we received from people walking in Dundee, Fife, Perth and Angus. Can you spot yourself?

Ann Brown was raising money for the Dementia Dog Project.
Wilma Nicol, Eleanor McLaughlin and Frank McLaughlin taking part in the Virtual Kiltwalk.
Rebekah, Lynn, Sam and Carlyanne are pictured taking on the Virtual Kiltwalk challenge. When they took this snap they were on mile 16, out of 25.
Emma, 30, and Abi, three, participating in the Virtual Kiltwalk in Largo, Fife. They're 22.5 miles in at this point.
Hazel McLinden, Nick McLinden, Hannah Tuff and Christine Birrell walking for Team Jak Foundation
Kirsten Fisher completed her 25-mile Kiltwalk around Dundee and parts of Fife on July 3.
Sophia Parsons, Leni Parsons and Zara Denson doing the virtual Kiltwalk raising funds for Monifieth Swim Club.
Eileen Barnett and Allan Cameron walking 24 miles in aid of the Scottish Cot Death Trust.
Zara Denson.
Emma McMahon and Calum Lynch.
Rosemary Moncur walking for Alzheimer Scotland Tayside
Kanzan Karate members Cerys Hawes and Kathryn Rattray.
Wendy Rankin and dog Jack were raising money for Alzheimer Scotland Tayside
Derek and Pat Stewart with some friends.
Zara Chaplin.
Lindsey Shaw.
Barry McGinlay and Liberty Woodward.
Nikki Lorimer.
Christine Beaton and Elspeth Fyfe.
© SuppliedCameron, Finlay and Mark Prophet and Oliver, Franklin and Gemma Herron.

Fundraisers have until midnight on July 7 to get their donations in, and all donations will be topped up by 50% by the The Hunter Foundation.

Donations will be sent to the charities on July 8.

Eight-year-old Catherine is hoping her Kiltwalk efforts will help provide every child in Dundee with a healthy meal

 