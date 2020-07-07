IN PICTURES: Check out some of those who took part in the Virtual Dundee Kiltwalk

As this year’s official Kiltwalk was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, hundreds of people decided to take on the challenge of walking their own “virtual” fundraiser.

Here a small selection of the many pictures we received from people walking in Dundee, Fife, Perth and Angus. Can you spot yourself?

Fundraisers have until midnight on July 7 to get their donations in, and all donations will be topped up by 50% by the The Hunter Foundation.

Donations will be sent to the charities on July 8.