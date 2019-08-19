IN PICTURES: Can you spot yourself in our Dundee Kiltwalk 2019 gallery?

Thousands of people took part in this year’s Kiltwalk to raise cash for more than 300 charities.

The walk was the area’s biggest to date and raised £850,000 for charity.

A total of 1,500 walkers tackled the 25-mile Mighty Stride, with 700 taking on the 11-mile Big Stroll and 800 completing the six-mile Wee Wander.

Paul Cooney, chief executive, said: “A huge thank you to each and every Kiltwalker for clocking in the miles. This huge amount of money raised at the Dundee Kiltwalk will match the total amount raised from all four Kiltwalks three years ago.

“Kiltwalk is growing and we want to thank everyone who has generously sponsored our walkers today.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their Kiltwalk kindness for giving Scotland an amazing opportunity for people to raise money for the charities they care about most. Special thanks to Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation, who added an extra 40% to the cash raised.

“Don’t forget you can still walk or donate at the Edinburgh Kiltwalk on September 15.”