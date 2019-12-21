IN PICTURES: Breakthrough kids take over Dundee Ice Arena for Christmas skating event

More than 70 youngsters supported by a mentoring charity took over Dundee Ice Arena at a special Christmas event hosted by a new community project.

School kids on the Breakthrough Dundee programme were invited by Ice Dundee Community to get their skates on and enjoy some time on the rink on Wednesday night.

They were also treated to a performance by elite skaters as well as soup and sandwiches.

The event came hot on the heels of a decision by Leisure and Culture Dundee to open up their Activate programme to children mentored through Breakthrough – giving them free access to the city’s leisure activities.

Jenny Paterson, chief executive of Breakthrough, said: “I can’t thank the team at Ice Dundee Community enough for creating this amazing experience for our young people, everyone has had a fantastic evening.

“I am also incredibly grateful to Leisure and Culture Dundee for their continued support.”