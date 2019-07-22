In pictures: 2019 Dundee Fake Festival a hit with the crowds

Nearly 2,000 people turned up at Lochee Park on Saturday to see the likes of Freddie Mercury, Mick Jagger and Simon Le Bon – or, at least, the next best thing.

The 2019 Dundee Fake Festival saw tributes to Queen, The Rolling Stones, Duran Duran, The Jam, U2 and The Killers perform some of the world’s best known songs, bringing an arena tour feel to Dundee.

Touted as a family-friendly event, fans of all ages were entertained by headliners Flash, The Stones and Duran, with performers looking and sounding the part.

The event is run by Fake Festivals, which brings its touring roadshow to cities across the UK each summer culminating in The Big Fake Festival which this year runs for a weekend at the end of August in Nottinghamshire.

Fake Festivals organiser Jez Lee said: “My favourites were the Rolling Stones tribute who were brilliant.”