In photos: A look back at nursing in Dundee for International Nurses Day

To celebrate International Nurses Day we take a look back through The Courier’s picture archives at some of Dundee’s hospitals and the nurses who worked there.

Were you a worker in Dundee Royal Infirmary, Maryfield or Ninewells? Or do you recognise someone in the images?

We’d love to hear your stories from those days – and how things have changed for you if you’re still in the profession. Email healthandwellbeing@dcthomson.co.uk

Our first image shows a group of happy nurses in the new maternity department at Dundee Royal Infirmary on May 25, 1962.

Our second photograph shows Ninewells Hospital in Dundee midway through its construction in April 1969. It opened in 1974 and was the first new teaching hospital in the UK to be built since the 19th century.

In this third image from January 1974, you can see student nurses watching a practical training session – instruction on bedside manner.

Our fourth photograph shows staff members in the Special Care Baby Unit at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee on January 14, 1976. L/R: Sister F.E. Fairgrieve, Staff Midwife L. Courtney and Staff Midwife C. Forbes.

The fifth shot is also from 1976 and shows staff nurse Brenda Gurel (sitting) and Sister Catherine Smith who were doing testing on gastric juices!

This sixth image shows the blood bank transfusion centre at Dundee Royal Infirmary, 1955.

Nurses at work looking after patients at Dundee Royal Infirmary can be seen in our seventh image, from June 1961.

The eighth image shows the last three mums in Maryfield Hospital’s maternity unit. They were guests of honour at a tea party given by the nursing staff on April 30, 1974 before the hospital closed in 1976.

Image nine shows nurses and doctors singing Christmas carols to patients at Dundee Royal Infirmary in December 1965.

Our final image shows student nurses Sandra Brown, Joan Dickson and Elaine Shearer with an EEG machine in the clinical measurements department, January 14, 1976.