In-person customer service and cash office services to resume at Dundee House next week

In-person customer service and cash office services will resume at Dundee House on Monday, following their closure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Face-to-face customer service will return on an appointment-only basis and customers are asked to continue using Dundee City Council’s online and telephone services wherever possible.

Customer services will provide assistance on council tax, council tax reduction, housing benefit and general enquiries about housing, blue badges, National Entitlement Cards, parking, free school meal payments, clothing grants and disabled parking bays.

Measures will be in place to ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

Those attending appointments are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

Appointments can only be made using the above methods. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Do not turn up early for your appointment as there is no waiting area;

Come on your own, if able to do so and call us if you are running late;

Wear a face covering while inside the building, unless you have a medical exemption;

Make sure that you use the hand sanitisers located at the entrance to the building;

Comply with the social distancing markers put in place and do not enter the building until instructed to do so;

If you are feeling unwell or have Covid-19 symptoms or anyone in your household has symptoms, please do not come into the building. Please contact us to rearrange your appointment instead.

Staff have the right to refuse to serve you if you are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Appointments are not required for the Dundee House cash office. However, all visitors to the cash office must comply with the other safety guidelines above.

The opening hours for Dundee House will be Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

Apart from the above services, Dundee House remains closed to the public and also to council employees, apart from limited numbers of identified staff who cannot work from home.

The East and West District Offices will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Where members of the public have enquiries that cannot be dealt with online or by telephone, they should book an appointment via appointments@dundeecity.gov.uk, or telephone 01382 431205 for council tax, council tax reduction and housing benefit matters or 01382433129 for general enquiries.