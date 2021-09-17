In her own words: Perth’s Lily Douglas chosen as voice of London cancer research fundraiser

Perth teenager Lily Douglas is the voice of Shine Night Walk, a drive to raise funds for life-saving cancer research.

The 13-year-old has recorded a 90 second audio clip to share her story of living with cancer to play at the start line of Cancer Research UK’S 10K, half marathon and marathon Shine events in London on Saturday.

Lily recorded the audio in 2019 and is proud it is now being shared with thousands of people.

Diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in April 2017 aged nine, Lily has undergone numerous treatments all over the country and abroad.

Around 8,000 people will take to the capital in the parade of light, passing landmarks such as Tower Bridge, the Tower of London and The Shard.

‘Keep on smiling no matter what’

Lily’s story has inspired those around her. The talented dancer strives to remain positive despite the challenges she continues to face.

“Sometimes cancer feels terrible because you just want to be with your friends,” she said.

“At the same time you meet so many people in hospital and you make loads of friends in the ward.

“If there was one thing I could say it would be, if you have cancer or if you know anyone else who has cancer make sure you stay positive, keep your head up and always keep on smiling no matter what.”

Her positivity has helped see her through the most horrific of experiences. She is also now seeing improvements in her mobility.

Her mother Jane, 51, said: “Lily has spent so much of her childhood living with cancer.

“She misses her dancing more than anything in the world but has started musical theatre again.

“We are on a heartbreaking journey but all the people who support us make things so much easier.”

She added: “Lily amazes us every day and we are blessed by how far she has come in the last year.

“The muscles in Lily’s hip and leg are starting to work and Lily has taken her first steps without a crutch.”

Pride of Scotland

Lily’s long line of treatments have included major surgery to remove her shoulder blade and muscles as well as 14 rounds of chemotherapy.

In 2018, the cancer returned and in summer 2020 she suffered a stroke which affected her speech and mobility.

With the help of physiotherapy, Lily is regaining her speech and strength.

In July, she won a Pride of Scotland award for her bravery.

Jane said the award was the “most amazing surprise” for Lily.