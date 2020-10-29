IN FULL: Which Scottish council areas are in which coronavirus ‘levels’ and what do they mean?

No Scottish council areas are in either the strictest, or most relaxed lockdown levels, the first minister has announced.

Dundee is one of 15 local authorities to be in the ‘level 3’ bracket, meaning shops and gyms can remain open, but non-essential travel in and out of the city will not be permitted. It includes the most stringent rules of all the levels which were put in place today – only ‘level 4’ is harsher.

Neighbouring council areas Angus, Perth & Kinross and Fife are in the ‘level 2’ bracket.

Click below to see what each level means for the different local authorities, and to see which councils are in which group.

Level 1:

• Highland

• Moray

• Western Isles

• Orkney and Shetland

Level 2:

• Angus

• Perth and Kinross

• Fife

• The Borders

• Dumfries and Galloway

• Argyll & Bute

• Aberdeen

• Aberdeenshire

Level 3:

• Dundee

• East and West Dunbartonshire

• Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire

• The City of Glasgow

• South Ayrshire

• East Ayrshire

• North Ayrshire

• Stirling

• Falkirk

• Clackmannanshire

• The City of Edinburgh

• Midlothian

• West Lothian

• North and South Lanarkshire

• East Lothian

• Inverclyde

The decision to keep North and South Lanarkshire in Level 3 despite having the highest rate of Covid in Scotland was a “borderline decision” and will be reviewed daily, the first minister has said.

Commenting on the new rules, Ms Sturgeon added: “We are, as of now, making progress in Scotland.

“But cases are still rising and the situation we face is fragile, and across Europe the pandemic is accelerating.

“So, I cannot rule out a move back to nationwide restrictions in the next few weeks, including at level 4.”