In full: Forfar textile firm Don & Low confirm redundancy talks have begun with staff members

Dozens of workers at a Forfar textile firm are to be made redundant.

Don & Low, which employs around 500 staff at its Glamis Road headquarters, has confirmed redundancy talks have now begun with individual staff members.

Last month it was reported that the firm was planning to axe 55 roles but a spokesman for the company has said the number would not be as high as originally predicted.

He was unable to confirm how many jobs were at stake but the Tele understands that around 48 positions could now be lost.

The spokesman said: “We have now entered into talks with staff over redundancy packages.

”This process will take several weeks to complete. However, we can now confirm there will be redundancies within the company.”

He added that it was a difficult time for the company and they were disappointed to have to lay people off.

David Lawson, of Unite the Union, said he was involved in talks yesterday between workers and management.

Mr Lawson said: “These talks will be ongoing for several weeks while we try to get the best packages we can for workers.

“There is a possibility that some of these people could be re-deployed to other departments within Don & Low but there is absolutely no confirmation of that at this stage.

“Not only is this a worrying time for individual workers and their families but it is also very worrying for Forfar and Angus in general.

“Redundancies of this nature always have a knock-on effect in their local community.”

In June all the workers received a warning about possible redundancies in a letter from company chairman Vassilis Zairopoulos.

It blamed a shift in consumer tastes towards hard flooring as impacting on demand for carpet backing – one of the main products produced by the Angus base’s technical textiles division.