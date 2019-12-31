In-form Kitmart Dundee Stars end year on a high by toppling Giants in Belfast

Kitmart Dundee Stars won their third-straight match as their final-period surge lifted them to a 6-3 victory away to Belfast Giants.

Stars rounded off 2019 by continuing their mid-season turnaround and have now closed the gap between themselves and Manchester Storm, who are second bottom.

David Goodwin put the home side ahead on the five-minute mark but Dundee responded through Kevin Dufour within two minutes of the opening goal.

Matt Carter then put Stars ahead in the 14th minute and they held that lead going into the second period.

However, Belfast tied it up early as Bobby Farnham drew the Northern Irish side level on 23 minutes and then, nine minutes later, Patrick Mullen got forward and gave Giants the lead.

However, a late powerplay goal from Colton Kroeker meant the teams were level at 3-3 going into the final period.

Dundee regained the lead through Matt Marquardt’s powerplay strike in the 50th minute and they protected that advantage all the way until the end when Dufour sealed the victory with two empty-net goals in the final minute.

Speaking after his side’s third win in a row, Stars head coach Omar Pacha said: “I thought Belfast really came out hard in that first period and I think the (first) Dufour goal got us going.

“We were lucky enough to get out of that period leading by one but Belfast obviously outplayed us in the second.

“Then we were able to be tied going into the third and we played a really good third period.”

Stars left Belfast having won three of their four fixtures at the SSE Arena this season and will now face Giants again on Thursday at Dundee Ice Arena (face-off 5pm) in their 2020 home opener.

It is also their last regular-season meeting with the current Elite League titleholders, who they have now beaten four times in seven games.