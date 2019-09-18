In-form keeper Hamilton impresses McPake after strong display for Dundee against Alloa

Dundee boss James McPake hailed the influence of his No 1 Jack Hamilton for taking the pressure off his defence when it was needed against Alloa.

After saving a second-half penalty with the score at 2-1 to the Dark Blues, Hamilton was strong when the Wasps came chasing a late equaliser.

And he’s backed his goalie to keep up the good early-season form, where he’s picked up six clean sheets.

James said: “Jack made a great save from the penalty.

“He’s been great since I came in and was too when I was with the reserves last season.

“I’ve said before how good a character he is around the dressing-room but above all he is a good goalkeeper and he proved that again on Saturday.

“He was excellent.

“He came for crosses late on that took real pressure off us.

“I thought the defence did well there as well, it can be tough when you’re winning 2-1 at home and you need to see the game out.”

The Dens gaffer admits it will be strange travelling outside of the city after playing each of their last six games in the city, five at home and one at Tannadice.

Heading to Greenock, James knows it’ll be a difficult day against David Hopkin’s Morton.

He added: “It’s weird because it feels like we have hardly been away from home.

“Every game since Dunfermline on the opening day has been around about here.

“The derby was away – 100 yards away!

“Morton are a bit like Alloa in that they are another one of those teams who have been consistent in this league over the last few seasons.

“They have made a lot of changes but they will be tough opponents.”