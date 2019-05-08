In-demand midfielder Blair Alston may stay at St Johnstone despite Dundee interest

St Johnstone midfield man Blair Alston could be set to stay at the club despite interest from Dundee and Hamilton.

The former Falkirk player, who has a decent scoring record from the middle of the park, is out of contract next month and Perth boss Tommy Wright is set to open discussions over an extension.

Dundee are thought to have already made a pre-contract offer to him and Hamilton are also believed to be keen to take him.

Their team boss, Brian Rice, knows all about Alston as the Fifer was a player under Rice’s coaching at Falkirk.

Alston has been in and out of the Saints side lately and injuries have hampered his progress this season.

Since joining the McDiarmid Park club three years ago, the 27-year-old has played nearly 100 times for them.

He has netted nine times and has a penchant for scoring against Rangers at Ibrox having done so on several occasions.

He played over 200 times for Falkirk and netted 39 goals after making his debut aged 18.

Saints have already re-signed most of their squad and they are looking to add to their numbers.

They lost out on Declan Gallagher who has gone from Livingston to Motherwell and they are also thought to have been keen on Liam Polworth. However, the Inverness Caley Thistle man has also signed for the Steelmen.

Meanwhile, striker Tony Watt, who is on his way from Saints and is believed to be on the radar of National League Salford City, has suggested a return to Belgium could be on the cards.

He has tweeted a picture showing him in action for Standard Liege in a Champions League clash against Zenit with two thinking emojis.