‘In big games, you have to get decisions right’: Dundee boss James McPake admits he’s glad not to have United’s goalkeeping dilemma

Dundee boss James McPake is glad he doesn’t have the goalkeeping dilemma faced by Dundee United ahead of this weekend’s derby.

The Dark Blues head to Tannadice on Sunday with Adam Legzdins a certainty to be between the sticks for them, barring late injury.

The Tangerines, though, will have a decision to make if Benjamin Siegrist makes his surprise return from a knee injury.

Fears were the Swiss had suffered cruciate ligament damage after picking up a knee injury in training last month.

However, head coach Tam Courts said last week Siegrist was ready to return to training ahead of the derby and refused to rule him out of the game.

His replacement over the past few weeks, Trevor Carson, has been in fine form, however.

In four appearances this season, the former Motherwell man has kept three clean sheets, including one for Northern Ireland in Estonia.

‘In big games, you have to get decisions right’

Asked about the goalkeeping situation across the road, McPake replied: “I’m glad that’s a decision Liam Fox and Tam Courts have to make and not me.

“They will be looking all week at their keepers because they have two very good ones.

“Trevor Carson has kept three clean sheets in four games, one of them an international appearance for Northern Ireland.

“So if he’s not playing, if I’m him I’d be knocking that door as soon as the team is named.

“He’ll be expecting to play I’d imagine.

“But Siegrist is a very good goalkeeper and we’ve seen that.

“It might be the first time Tam has had to make a decision like this.

“I have had to do it myself. Have I got them wrong in the past? Yes, I’ve got them badly wrong before.

“When I left Fin Robertson out of the first derby was one because I should have played him.

“I played him down there and he was Man of the Match, so that showed I was wrong the first time.

“I should never have done that and in these big games you have to get the decisions right.

“This kind of thing is the toughest in management, especially when you have someone who doesn’t think it’s a 50-50 decision.

“If you’ve kept a clean sheet for your country and three in four games, you’d be expecting to keep your place.

“I’m just glad that decision is left with Liam and Tam.”