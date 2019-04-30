In 24 hours 1,300+ have signed our petition to jail child sex offenders – but this fight will not be simple

The sexual abuse of a child is an utterly appalling crime for which there can never be any justification.

However depraved a person’s desires are, those acting on whatever sickening impulse prompts them to gain sexual gratification from the abuse of children must be met with the full force of the law.

Likewise those who horde disgraceful images depicting horrific abuse should not escape the most severe of punishments – if there was no demand for such pictures they would not exist.

Our campaign demanding mandatory jail terms for those who prey on children has already received a significant amount of support, with more than 1,300 signing our petition.

We know this will not be a simple fight.

Sentencing guidelines are not easily changed and there is an increasing presumption against jailing offenders, particularly for shorter sentences.

But this issue cannot be ignored.

As our campaign slogan succinctly states – Our Kids Need Justice.

Sign our petition below:

