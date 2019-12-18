Improvements at jetty in Dundee described as ‘total overkill’

Safety measures at a beauty spot have been branded “total overkill” by a community group.

Dundee City Council has erected a handrail barrier along the jetty at Clatto Reservoir, following concerns that someone might fall because of the slippery surface.

But Friends of Clatto claim the work, which was carried out last week, has gone too far and has also made the two lifebelts at the site completely inaccessible in the case of an emergency.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Friends of Clatto said: “This is complete overkill. This barrier was absolutely not necessary.

“All that was required was a gate or barrier at the bottom of the ramp to prevent people currently getting on to the jetty.

“The jetty has now actually drifted to the right and there is water between the ramp and the jetty.”

She said: “Of bigger concern is the fact that this work has managed to make the life belts inaccessible,

“They are now out of reach – one within the fenced off area and you’d have to go in the reservoir to reach the other one..

“This could definitely create a real safety issue.”

Dorothy added: “This barrier was also erected without any consultation with the group.

“If they had consulted with us we could have told them what we believed was necessary and it certainly wasn’t this.

“I’m really angry about how this is turning out. I am still also seeking a reassurance as to the future of the jetty.

“We are still are hoping the jetty can be saved. We have had no communication as to whether this is a temporary measure or whether the jetty is now decommissioned. Seems like the community doesn’t need to know.”

At the end of last week local councillor Kevin Keenan said he had bee told by the council that a more “robust” barrier had been put in place following concern that the ramp and the jetty were currently dangerous due to the ramp being very slippery.

Mr Keenan said: “I was told by the council that this had been installed until such time as the jetty repairs have been completed.”