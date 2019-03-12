‘Improved’ mental health sees Dundee man accused of severing woman’s hand behind bars

A man detained in a psychiatric hospital after allegedly severing a woman’s hand has had his treatment order revoked.

Stephen Brisbane, who was under a court treatment order at the Murray Royal Hospital, has now been taken back to custody to await trial.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at the High Court in Glasgow after the accused’s mental health was deemed sufficiently improved.

A further preliminary hearing will be held on May 3 for further reports on his mental state at the time of the alleged offence.

If deemed necessary, a trial will be held on July 8.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have maimed wheelchair-bound Sandra McGowan in a horror Valentine’s Day attack after coming into her Charleston home uninvited on February 14, 2018.

He has made a number of appearances at preliminary hearings at Glasgow High Court, where he has at times become agitated in the dock.