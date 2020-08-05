‘Important step’ for HMS Unicorn as diver assesses hull with view to moving ship to dry dock

A diver plunged into the waters of Dundee’s City Quay as the project to dry dock the HMS Unicorn took an “important step”.

The hull was checked over and sections measured to allow flotation bags to help keep the frigate steady.

However, the main objective was to assess the condition of the nearby gate for the East Graving Dock as plans are made to drain water there to allow Unicorn to be dry docked.

The dock itself was also given a once over. A report is being prepared but an early assessment suggests the dock is clear. If the gate does need repair that could delay the project and increase the funds needed.

It is hoped the nearby North Carr Lightship can join the Unicorn in dry dock, if space and conditions allow it.

Finlay Raffle, HMS Unicorn Preservation Society engagement officer, said: “We are waiting for some cash from the Tay Cities Deal before moving forward as well.”

Even if the gate is watertight, it will still be a number of years before the project is complete as the volunteers raise more funds.