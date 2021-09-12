Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Impatient Fife driver wrote off car during crash at temporary lights

By Ross Gardiner
September 12, 2021, 8:00 am
Ward crashed after jumping a red at temporary traffic lights.
Ward crashed after jumping a red at temporary traffic lights.

A van driver who ignored temporary traffic lights in Methil and crashed into another car has been ordered to pay compensation.

James Ward caused Michelle Connolly’s car to be written off when he failed to wait for the lights at Methilhaven Road in Buckhaven.

There were children in the car at the time.

He admitted driving his Ford van into Ms Connolly’s car on December 2, having acted aggressively while second in the queue at the lights.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fiscal Depute Xander van der Scheer said: “This occurred at around 4.45pm on December 2.

“There seemed to have been makeshift traffic lights down at road works being carried out.

“When it happened, the witness was driving her car.”

Impatience at temporary lights

Ward had repeatedly flashed his lights and sounded his horn at the vehicle which was stopped and waiting at the front of the queue.

The impatient 27-year-old then pulled out and made his way into the junction, despite the lights being red.

However, cars from another point in the three-way junction had began to move and Ward crashed into Ms Connolly’s vehicle.

Her car had to be written off due to the damage caused by Ward.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Ms Connolly’s insurance paid out but she needed to spend a further £1,500 to purchase an identical car.

The Sky employee also had to take time off work because of a muscle injury she sustained to her left shoulder and claimed to the court she missed out on commission and bonuses as a result.

The children in the car did not suffer any injuries.

‘He took a chance’

Ward’s defence solicitor Kerr Sneddon said: “The lead-up was someone cutting out of the bus depot.

“He got to these ramshackle lights.

“The light went to red and he took a chance.”

The court heard Ward, of Den Walk in Buckhaven, drives around 30,000 miles a year and that he had three points on his licence.

Ward pled guilty to driving carelessly and in an aggressive manner on the damp and dark afternoon, repeatedly sounding his horn and flashing his lights, failing to adhere to a red light and colliding with Ms Connolly, injuring her and damaging her car.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio told him: “I think you accept that this was foolish.”

The Sheriff ordered him to pay Ms Connolly £1,000 in compensation and fined him a further £320.

Ward also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.