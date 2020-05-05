Imogen joins Dundee’s superheroes for scootathon challenge to raise funds for charity

A four-year-old from Dundee is dressing up as one of her favourite superheros every day this week to raise money for charity,

Imogen Elder from Menzieshill has already raised almost £1500 after only two days and now she hopes to boost that total even further over five more days of her scootathon challenge.

The plucky youngster is raising the money for The Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA)

Mum Tegan explained: “Imogen was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate.

“She faced multiple operations as a baby and still continues to receive care and support from a range of professionals.

“Imogen has now reached a time in her life when she is understanding and asking questions about her cleft.”

She added: “As a family, we have turned to the charity CLAPA for support. Over the years Imogen has attended Christmas parties and family days organised by the charity to help her build up her own support community.

“However the charity was also very valuable for us as parents who did not know what to expect before she was born.”

Tegan said the charity is running low on funds during the coronavirus pandemic period, so the family decided to try to help out.

The charity is trying to reach families with specialised feeding bottles for new babies being born at this time and, since this week is CLAPA awareness week, the Elder family wanted to raise awareness as well as funds.

Tegan added: “Imogen is a huge superhero fan and we have been inspired by the Dundee Superheroes who have been running around the city cheering up the kids.

“We decided as a family Imogen could undertake a seven-day Superhero Scootathon.

“This involves a daily one-mile scoot dressed as a different hero each day.

“Imogen is loving it and having the time of her life, dressing up as a superhero and waving to everyone.

“She set her own target of £151 and on day one she raised £660. By day two the money raised had reached £1,480 so who knows how much we will raise over the next five days.”

As a special treat, her mum contacted the Dundee Superheroes, who have been entertaining children across the city and asked them to surprise Imogen by joining her for a one-off special event.

She said: “They loved her challenge and agreed to support Imogen by joining her on her scoot on Monday.

“She is doing an amazing job and we are so proud of her and her achievements.”