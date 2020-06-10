EWAN GURR: ‘Immigration back on political agenda as point-based system discussed at Westminster’

If a pandemic has any political utility, it is the ability of politicians to bury bad news by introducing policies they hope might be obscured by the viral fog, thus avoiding the scrutiny of opposition parties and the media.

For example, the Scottish Government introduced the proposed Hate Crime Bill in April, which drew more attention than those in Holyrood had anticipated.

However, at Westminster, the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has drawn attention concerning her proposed new immigration system following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Ms Patel introduced plans for a points-based system that places EU and non-EU citizens on an equal footing.

In May, the House of Commons approved the principles of the law by 351 votes to 252 and the details of the legislation will now be scrutinised by MPs.

Most political commentators agree immigration was a crucial issue in the UK vote to leave the EU, specifically south of the border.

It became a burning UK political issue in the decade before the EU referendum following the assimilation of 13 mostly ex-Soviet nations and an increase in the UK population of six million since 2001.

The question is whether or not this legislation will lay the issue of immigration to rest.

I suspect not.