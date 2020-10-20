‘I’m worried someone could be seriously hurt’ – Mother’s fears over dangerous traffic outside Dundee school

A Hilltown mum has claimed that busy traffic outside of a local primary school is “putting kids lives in danger” after her daughter narrowly avoided being hit by a car.

Sandra Dorian, whose nine-year-old daughter, Layla, attends Our Lady’s RC Primary School, has called the level of traffic outside of the school “pure chaos” after her daughter was nearly struck by a car.

She said: “I’m really concerned that someone could get very seriously hurt over this.

“I was actually enraged when I heard what happened. We live just across the road from the school so my daughter usually just crosses the road by herself, but today when I came down to the bottom of my closie my neighbour told me that my daughter had almost been hit by a car.

“I’m not going to lie, I was enraged when I heard what had happened, so was my neighbour.

“If you come down to the street at drop off time you’ll see how bad it is, there’s cars parked on the pavements and there’s about four lanes of traffic despite it only being a two way street.

“The way the cars are parked, kids are having to step out from behind them and they obviously can’t see what’s coming.

“I’m worried that it’s going to get to the stage where someone could be seriously hurt.”

Traffic on the street has been a problem for a long time, with many parents concerned for the safety of youngsters leaving school.

Sandra added: “Since the new joint school opened this has been a problem for parents.

“I’ve already talked to the school and the council about it, and they both agree that there’s a problem, so why hasn’t anything been done?

“I’ve phoned the police too, and they’ve come along, but they can only be here once every fortnight really.

“I imagine that, in the next six months or so, we’re going to see someone get quite badly hurt.”

When asked for comment, Dundee City Council referred to previous comments made by Stewart Hunter, children and families services convener.

He said: “I would urge families to pay particular attention to safety when it comes to parking and driving.

“Please observe the 20mph speed limits around schools and do not park illegally. Each of our schools has a safer route map which highlights parking zones that help cut congestion.”