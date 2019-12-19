Dundee woman claims Carseview Centre failed her when she walked out after five days

A Dundee woman has stressed that Carseview Centre staff failed to help her and told how she walked out within a week.

The 54-year-old woman revealed how she has felt like taking her own life after years of battling to cope sexual and mental abuse from an ex-husband and was admitted in October this year.

Now she has urged authorities to act before anyone else is harmed adding: “I am speaking for people who don’t have a voice and just standing up for them.

“I was put in Carseview on the Monday and it was so bad I left on the Saturday.”

She compared staff to prison officers and alleged that nursing members made threats to her including one who said, “You better watch yourself”.

And another was accused to have asked the woman: “You are here voluntarily, that could be easily resolved.”

The woman said: “I was suicidal this year and told my doctor who arranged for me to be admitted to Carseview.

“I am not depressed, but I think I have PTSD after suffering sexual abuse and my ex-husband even locked me in a cupboard at one point.

“I read about the person who died at Carseview recently and read about the other claims of bad treatment and just wanted people to know about what happened to me and others at the same time I was in.

“Eventually I had to get out and called my son .

“While I was on the phone to him one of the staff shouted at me and when he heard that he just said, ‘I’m on my way mum.'”

She then asked for complaint forms but disclosed: “I am not mentally strong enough for that but I wanted to speak out for the people who were a lot worse than me.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said they were unable to comment on individual patients, but urged the woman to come forward to discuss her claims.