‘I’m so lucky I’m not paralysed’ – Dundee man Ewan on having a stroke aged just 28

A swimming instructor has praised staff at Ninewells Hospital for saving his life after he suffered a stroke at age 28.

Ewan Smith was rushed into hospital on Monday last week after taking unwell at his home in Stobswell.

The father-of-two admitted he was taken by surprise at the speed he became ill. He said: “I had come in from washing the car and was speaking to my fiancee when I felt pressure at the back of my head.

“I didn’t think it was anything serious at first but my fiancee called NHS 24 and they were telling me to keep awake.

“I was also told to raise both arms up in the air but when I did this my left arm just went weak.”

He added: “The whole thing happened so quickly.

“One minute I was sitting on the sofa and the next I was in an ambulance en route to Ninewells.”

At the hospital, he was shocked to discover he had suffered a stroke.

He said: “After a lot of scans, the doctors eventually determined I’d had a stroke. My work is at Swimtime Perthshire, so I am a healthy guy.

“It’s not something you expect to happen to you.”

The experience has left Ewan counting his blessings.

He said: “I was on the stroke ward with some older guys and it hit home that I can still do things others can’t.

“I am thankful I am not paralysed.”

Ewan has nothing but praise for the hospital staff who helped him in his hour of need.

He said: “I really am grateful for everyone at Ninewells.

“From the doctors and nurses to the consultants, everyone has been fantastic.”

And it is not just the medical care at Ninewells he has been grateful for.

He said: “They are extremely helpful in pointing you in the right direction after you leave hospital.

“They told me about the advice centre they have and where to speak to Citizens Advice.”

He added: “As I am self-employed, this could impact my livelihood. The hospital was a great support to me.”

The whole experience has shown Ewan that age is no barrier to having a serious health scare.

He said: “Having a stroke can happen to anyone.

“I was told that just a few months ago there was someone aged 23 who was treated there for the same thing.

“When you are young there can be no real trigger, sometimes these things just happen.”

The hard work of the hospital staff also amazed the 28-year-old.

He said: “These guys don’t get enough praise.

“I was speaking to one doctor and he told me that when working in England he worked 12 straight days, which is incredible.

“They go above and beyond their duty.”

Ewan’s fiancee is also still trying to come to terms with the events of the past week.

Stacey Boyle, 29, said: “I still can’t believe it.

“I am currently on maternity leave and we are moving house in a week, so it has been very stressful time.”

Stacey was equally full of praise for the care her fiance had received at Ninewells.

She said: “All the staff at the hospital have been very helpful.”

Ewan is now reflecting on what turned out to be a lucky escape.

He admitted: “The whole thing could’ve been a lot worse.”