‘I’m seeing for myself the devastation this disease is having’: NHS worker wants Dundee to shine a light in dark times

A Dundee NHS worker is asking people to shine a light in memory of those who have died due to coronavirus.

Helen Walker said her aim is to get people in Dundee, and ultimately up and down the country, to join together at the same time every week and shine a light, from their mobile phones or torches, out in the streets.

Helen, 49, from the West End, said: “I thought I would like to try to get people to come together in these dark times.

“I felt if everyone could do it at the same time every week it would provide a national beacon of light in memory of those who have lost their lives to this cruel illness.”

Helen is an admin worker in the nursing bank for NHS Tayside.

Her role is to try to help recruit nursing staff to cover for absences.

She said: “We are obviously working very hard just now and I’m seeing for myself the devastation this disease is having.

“I personally know of nurses who have had to take time off work because they have lost a loved one to coronavirus.

“I just liked the idea of shining some light and letting those people know we haven’t forgotten about them, or about those who have passed away.”

She added: “There’s rightly been a lot of recognition of the amazing work our NHS is doing but I wanted to do something to commemorate the lives lost.

“There’s a lot of pressure on everyone just now but this would be a simple way of stopping and just remembering”

Helen said she hoped the venture would begin in Dundee this coming Sunday and was hopeful people all over the UK would follow Dundee’s example and take part at exactly the same time once a week during the Covid-19 crisis.

She said: “I would love Dundee to lead in this. If people would go to their doors or gardens this Sunday at 9pm and shine a light it would send out a powerful message of commemoration and coming together.

“I would love the people of Dundee to be put on the map for starting this.”