‘I’m pleading with the council to help me’: Grandmother urges local authority to help her move from Hilltown flat

A 76-year-old pensioner has issued an emotional plea to Dundee City Council following months of torment at her flat on Kinghorne Road.

Isabella Quinn, who stays in the property in the Hilltown area of the city, had her flat broken into on August 21 and the ordeal has left a lasting impact.

The grandmother, who has multiple health issues, has said she feels suicidal, anxious and fears that she may be targeted again after the thieves climbed through her kitchen window and stole her handbag which contained over £100 in cash.

Isabella is now desperate for the council to help her get a move closer to her brother, who lives on Clepington Road.

“The break-in back in August was the last straw for me. I am very, very scared and desperate to get moved away from here,” Isabella said.

“I had already been asking the council for a housing transfer for more than a year when the break-in happened but I don’t believe I can take anymore and am pleading with Dundee City Council to help me get away from this area.”

The break-in happened while Isabella slept alone at home shortly after being discharged from hospital, where she had emergency surgery on a broken hip.

Isabella said: “After I got home I was on very strong painkillers and I woke up one morning around 6am only to find my handbag was missing.

“I searched for hours but realised that it had been stolen. The thief had climbed in my kitchen window.”

Her grandson later found her bag discarded in a nearby garden but her purse, bank cards and £135 in cash were all missing.

Isabella added: “The police came to see me but so far nobody has been caught.”

Her mental health has taken a serious turn for the worse, Isabella said, and she is now on medication to try to help her deal with her anxiety.

She also lives with COPD, asthma and take seizures every three to four weeks.

“My conditions, along with the mobility issues as a result of my hip operation, also mean that I can’t get out of the house alone,” Isabella said

“I walk with a walking frame and also use sticks around the house. It is impossible for me to walk to the shops at the bottom of the road.

“Kinghorne Road is also on a hill and I don’t have the breath to manage the walk.

“I want to be able to live much closer to my brother in Clepington Road, to provide me with some support.

“My grandson comes and takes me out in his car but not getting out every day combined with lockdown and everything that has happened to me is just dreadful.”

Isabella has had constant issues with the windows in her home, which she says aren’t fit for purpose, and has also complained to housing officers about the suitability of her home while she lives with her various conditions.

Isabella’s shower is also unsuitable and she fears what could happen if she took a seizure in the shower, given its small and narrow size.

The council have looked at her housing transfer application but so far she had “not qualified for any points” to help her get a move.

Isabella said: “I don’t know how I will ever get moved if I don’t have any points.

“I really don’t think I can cope with being here any longer. I would just love to be moved to more suitable and safe sheltered accommodation and hope that somebody can help me.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation and would advise the tenant to contact us directly.”