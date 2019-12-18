Dundee striker Johnson keen to keep the goals coming as he prepares for Partick tie

Dundee striker Danny Johnson has been living up to his ‘one goal in two games’ tag in recent weeks but insists he’s got some catching up to do for the rest of the campaign.

The 26-year-old has found himself on the bench for a large chunk of this season but has forced his way into the starting XI lately.

And that’s seen him grab two goals in his last three games to lift his Dark Blues tally to seven in 17 appearances since joining from Motherwell in the summer.

Over his career, Johnson has notched 143 goals in 268 games across the English non-league and Scotland’s top two divisions.

© SNS

He prides himself on those stats but being a goal-every-two-games striker, after scoring last time out does that mean he’ll come up dry against Partick this weekend?

“No, no – I still have to make up for earlier games!” Johnson told the Tele.

“It balances out but I feel like I’m finding my legs again, finding that rhythm and, hopefully, the goals keep coming.

“Obviously I’m delighted to get another goal. I probably could have got a few at Arbroath but it was one of those days where it doesn’t happen.

“Then on Saturday I could have had more than the one I got. The first goal the defender took off my foot for the own goal and then I got my one in the second half.

“The main thing is we are creating chances and, if we do that, strikers will score goals. I pride myself on scoring a goal every two games for every club I’ve been at.

“I do put pressure on myself to be a one-in-one striker but I know that’s really difficult to keep up. I do pride myself on my goal record and that’s what’s got me where I am today.”

Prior to Saturday’s 4-3 win over Dunfermline, only three teams had scored less goals than Dundee in the Championship this season.

Creating opportunities has been an issue for a lot of the campaign but Johnson says the weekend shows just how dangerous a side the Dark Blues are when they get it right.

“We have created chances in the last couple of games and we got a few goals on Saturday.

“It’s given us a bit of belief but we need to stick together now and make sure we keep digging in for each other and get the results.

“As a team we’ve been creating chances and, speaking to Kane Hemmings, we feel like we are creating a lot more now.

“That’s brilliant for us because if we are going into a game knowing we’ll get chances then the likelihood is we’ll both score.

“If we can keep that going it’ll be fantastic.”

Johnson and his team-mates, however, are well aware of where they need to sharpen up, after the Pars almost found a way back into the game despite being reduced to 10 men with the score at 4-1 to the home side.

“We have to do better to lock teams out and tighten up all round the pitch.

“It’s about making ourselves much more difficult to break down and score against.

“If it’s a bit open then we can look vulnerable at times. Tighten up and keep creating chances, we’ll be fine.

“We’re all disappointed with the goals we conceded but the main thing is we got the three points and ended the run of not getting a win.

“We needed to end that run, get points on the board and start picking ourselves up again.

“We are at a stage in the season where we need to do that but we had struggled in the matches before.

“The main thing was to get the three points and now try to kick on.”