‘I’m incredibly grateful’: Owner’s joy after stolen Perthshire dogs found hundreds of miles away

A Perthshire pet owner has told of her joy after her two dogs were found hundreds of miles from their home after being stolen.

Iona McGregor reported the theft of her golden cocker spaniels on Thursday July 15, after someone broke into their kennels at Amulree while she was on holiday.

The 18-year-old said: “It was devastating to hear, we were away at the time and we got a call saying that someone had broken into the kennels using a metal bar from our shed.

“It was extremely stressful to not know where they were, you just have so much fear about where they are.”

Dogs found hundreds of miles from home

One of the dogs was found by a dogwalker on July 21 after it was dumped in a Nottingham field – 300 miles from home.

The second missing pooch was found on Sunday by a pair of boys, this time 445 miles away in Surrey.

Iona has now been to England to collect the animals.

She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon.

‘They’re both extremely unnerved’

“Being able to say we have both of our dogs home is incredible.

“They’re both extremely unnerved right now, they won’t go anywhere without their toys and they’re still very scared around strangers.

“Still, I’m incredibly grateful that we got them both back.

“I’m so thankful to all those who shared the posts looking for her, and for the two boys and the dogwalker who found them and took them to the wardens.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that both dogs have now been found safe and well at different locations in England.

“Inquiries are continuing both here in Scotland and with the relevant forces south of the border to identify and trace those responsible for the theft.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2071 of July 15.”