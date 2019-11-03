‘I’m happy with everything the judge said’: Woman speaks of relief after ex-partner jailed for vicious attack

A violent thug who battered his ex partner and forced her to urinate herself waved and winked at his victim as he was led down to the cells.

Darren Ogilvie launched a drunken attack on Lyndsay Buchan at her home back in January and also attempted to sexually assault her during the ordeal.

The brute demanded to check her genitals for signs of infidelity and said: “Get your knickers down to your ankles. I want to smell your *****.”

On Friday a sheriff locked up evil Ogilvie for four years and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

A relieved Lyndsay said: “I’m happy with everything the judge said and everything that was imposed on him.

“Him winking and waving at me was just another way of proving he’s still not even caring about anything.

“Thank you to the Evening Telegraph so much for giving me the opportunity to speak out, I’ll forever be grateful.”

Ogilvie pleaded guilty to acting aggressively, demanding to check her genitals, refusing to let her leave and causing her to urinate herself on St Mungo Terrace on January 28.

During the same incident, Ogilvie admitted spitting on her, seizing her, ripping hair from her head, seizing her by the throat, pinning her to a wall and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

He assaulted a 14-year-old child by seizing their throat and pinning them against a wall. On June 1 on Pitkerro Drive, Ogilvie made threatening calls towards Lyndsay while on bail.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “What happened was quite appalling and no-one should have to suffer what your victim suffered.”

Ogilvie was also placed on a supervised release order for two years with a number of stringent conditions.

A non-harassment order was also granted preventing him from contacting Lyndsay for ten years after his release from prison.